How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

More Videos 2:57 Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 Pause 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:50 Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:21 Dos Palos women killed in car crash on Highway 59 1:54 They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:22 Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 0:58 Woman struck and killed by train in Merced 1:19 Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Service dog helps student athletes through rehabilitation at UNC Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com