June 03, 2017 12:09 PM

Taylor earns record 5th straight victory for racing team

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Jordan Taylor earned a record fifth straight victory for Wayne Taylor Racing, winning on the road course Saturday at Belle Isle to maintain their unbeaten season in the IMSA Sports Car Championship.

Taylor passed Dane Cameron to take the lead late in the race when Cameron pitted. The team of Cameron and Christian Fittipaldi had led the entire race.

This was the most challenging win of the season for the Taylors. Ricky Taylor, Jordan's brother, started the race in the car from the 10th and final position on the grid after wrecking their Cadillac during Friday's qualifying session.

They have the longest win streak in major U.S. sports car competition since Klaus Graf and Lucas Luhr won eight ALMS races in a row in 2013 with Muscle Milk Pickett Racing.

