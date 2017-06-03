Miami Marlins' Edinson Volquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Edinson Volquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo
June 03, 2017 3:10 PM

Marlins' Volquez throwing no-hitter through 7 versus Arizona

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez has struck out six, walked one and has thrown 75 pitches. He came into Saturday 1-7 this season, and the Marlins lead 1-0.

Volquez was shaken up after three pitches, turning his right ankle and falling when he collided with Arizona leadoff man Rey Fuentes while covering first. Volquez needed a couple minutes to recover, before deciding to stay in the game.

The most recent Marlins' no-hitter was Sept. 29, 2013, by Henderson Alvarez against the Detroit Tigers. The last time the Diamondbacks were no-hit also came against the Marlins — by Anibal Sanchez on Sept. 6, 2006.

Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs had MLB's most recent no-hitter, on April 21, 2016.

