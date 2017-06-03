Hungate helps Oral Roberts oust Oklahoma State, 14-6

Michael Hungate was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs to help Oral Roberts stay alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 14-6 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Hungate also had a three-run home run and scored three times for the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (43-15), who advance in the loser's bracket to face either Missouri State or Arkansas on Sunday.
Oral Roberts had 16 hits in the win, a day after being shut out in an opening loss to the top-seeded Razorbacks. Taylor Varnell (2-0) threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
Michael Neustifter was 2 for 2, including a solo home run, and had 3 RBIs for the third-seeded Cowboys (30-27), whose season comes to an end after reaching the College World Series a year ago.
Joe Lienhard (3-3) started and took the loss for Oklahoma State, allowing four runs in two innings.
