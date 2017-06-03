Washington's Ali Aguilar
Washington's Ali Aguilar 1) celebrates with Taran Alvelo
Washington's Ali Aguilar 1) celebrates with Taran Alvelo

Sports

June 03, 2017 7:07 PM

Washington beats UCLA 1-0, advances to WCWS semifinals

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Ali Aguilar homered in the sixth inning and Taran Alvelo threw a two-hitter in Washington's 1-0 victory over UCLA on Saturday night in a Women's College World Series elimination game.

Alvelo (34-8) struck out seven. Washington (50-13) will play No. 1 seed Florida on Sunday, and will have to beat the Gators twice to reach the championship series.

UCLA freshman Rachel Garcia (23-9) gave up just five hits and one walk and struck out seven.

UCLA played the game without assistant coach Lisa Fernandez. The three-time USA Olympic gold medalist pitcher was suspended two games for bumping into the home plate umpire while arguing a no-call during the Bruins' win over Texas A&M earlier in the day. She sat in the stands during the game against Washington, occasionally posing with fans and signing autographs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

View More Video

Sports Videos