Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Baltimore. Gail Burton AP Photo
Sports

June 03, 2017 7:49 PM

Price earns 1st win of season as Red Sox beat Orioles 5-2

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE

David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Saturday night.

Price (1-0) allowed one run over seven-plus innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained left elbow. After belatedly launching his 2017 season with an uneven outing against the White Sox on Monday, Price looked every bit like a five-time All-Star against Baltimore.

The left-hander gave up three hits, struck out seven and did not allow a runner past first base until Manny Machado led off the seventh with a home run. That was the only flaw in an otherwise sparkling performance that enabled Price to improve to 12-5 lifetime against the Orioles, including 7-0 at Camden Yards.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a ninth-inning run, but picked up his 16th saves.

Dylan Bundy (6-4) took the loss.

