Teammates splash water on the face of LSU's Zach Watson 9), after Watson's two-run home run during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

June 03, 2017 10:20 PM

Watson prolongs power surge, LSU downs SE Louisiana 11-6

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Zach Watson homered twice for the second game in a row, and LSU defeated Southeastern Louisiana 11-6 Saturday night in the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge regional.

Each time Watson crossed the plate, LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson tossed a cup of water in his face — an apparent nod to how hot the Tigers' center fielder has become. Watson had just four home runs entering the tournament and has doubled that total in two games.

Robertson had four hits, drove in a run and scored twice for LSU (45-17), which has won 13 straight.

Southeastern (37-21) took a 5-4 lead in the second when Ryan Byers' squeeze bunt plated two runners, the second coming home on the throw to first. But LSU surged ahead with a three-run fifth highlighted by Watson's first homer.

LSU starter Alex Lange (9-5) pitched six innings for the victory. Lions starter Mac Sceroler (9-2) took the loss.

Byers and Taylor Schwaner homered for Southeastern.

