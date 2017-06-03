Texas Tech's Tanner Gardner bunts during the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Sam Houston State on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech's Tanner Gardner bunts during the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Sam Houston State on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP Brad Tollefson
June 03, 2017 10:31 PM

Texas Tech tops Sam Houston 6-0, reaches final of regional

The Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas

Tanner Gardner homered twice to back a strong outing from ace Steven Gingery, and Texas Tech advanced to the final round of the Lubbock Regional with a 6-0 victory against Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

Gardner followed his two-run homer in the first with another two-run shot for a 5-0 lead in the fifth. In between, Ryan Long had a solo homer in the fourth in a game that ended early Sunday morning after a weather delay during Arizona's 6-5 elimination win in 12 innings against Delaware.

The Red Raiders (45-15) will play the winner of an elimination game between the Bearkats (41-21) and Arizona on Sunday night. Texas Tech, the No. 5 national seed, has two chances to secure a home super regional bid.

Gingery (10-1) allowed just two hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.

Heath Donica (9-2) gave up nine hits and six runs — four earned — in 6 1/3 innings.

