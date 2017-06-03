Oregon State's KJ Harrison
June 03, 2017 11:28 PM

Oregon State defeats Yale 11-0 in the Corvallis Regional

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Jack Anderson and KJ Harrison each homered and No. 1 national seed Oregon State pulled away with a six-run sixth inning for an 11-0 victory over Yale at the Corvallis Regional on Saturday night.

It was the 18th straight win for the Beavers (51-4). Luke Heimlich (11-1) pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

Yale (33-17) will face fourth-seeded Holy Cross on Sunday in the double-elimination regional.

Anderson hit a solo home run in the opening inning to give the Beavers the early lead. Adley Rutschman added an RBI single to put the Beavers up 2-0.

Harrison added a two-run homer in the third inning and Cadyn Grenier scored on Nick Madrigal's sacrifice to center in the fourth.

Steven Kwan, Trevor Larnach and Rutschman each hit RBI singles and Madrigal had a sacrifice bunt in a six-run sixth inning. Erick Brodkowitz (6-3) gave up nine runs on 10 hits in the loss.

