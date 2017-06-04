Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball boys after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball boys after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball boys after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Sports

June 04, 2017 2:16 AM

Djokovic, Muguzura, Nadal in action at French Open

The Associated Press
PARIS

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.

Djokovic is last on Court Philippe Chatrier, against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, while the fifth-seeded Muguruza plays No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Rafael Nadal plays Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

Three third-round men's matches are scheduled to resume after rain cancelled play on Saturday afternoon: No. 8 Kei Nishikori against Hyeon Chung, No. 15 Gael Monfils against No. 24 Richard Gasquet, and No. 21 John Isner against Karen Khachanov.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

View More Video

Sports Videos