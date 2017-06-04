Xavier stays alive in NCAA with 11-0 rout of Oklahoma

Rylan Bannon had three RBI on four hits, including a two-run homer, and Xavier scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to routing Oklahoma 11-0 on Sunday to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament Louisville Regional.
The third-seeded Musketeers (34-26) had 14 hits to avenge Friday's opening-game loss to the Sooners (35-24) and will faced top-seeded Louisville late Sunday. Xavier did much of its damage in its initial at-bat with seven unearned runs off two Oklahoma two errors, while starter Kyle Tyler (0-3) hit three batters.
Bannon finished 4 for 4 with three runs including his third-inning homer that made it 10-0. Mitch Gallagher knocked two runs for the Musketeers, while first baseman Ethan Schmidt had three hits and an RBI.
Winner Trent Astle (5-1) allowed seven hits in eight innings and struck out four.
The second-seeded Sooners concluded NCAA play having allowed 22 runs the last two games.
