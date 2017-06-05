Softball all-star game Tuesday tonight in Livingston

The top players from the Central California Conference and the Western Athletic Conference will be on display tonight at the third annual Paul Leonardo WAC vs CCC All-Star Softball Game at Livingston High.
There is a home run derby scheduled for 4 p.m. with the game to follow at 4:30 p.m.
The two leagues have split the first two all-star matchups.
The game will feature some of the top players in the area, including CCC Most Valuable Player Cheyanne Mahy, El Capitan’s Cassie Gasper, Los Banos’ Aly Waltman, Golden Valley’s Marissa Bertuccio and Livingston’s Annie Winton.
Coaching the CCC team will be Atwater’s Robert Santistevan and Golden Valley’s Ross Cruickshanks. The WAC coaches will be Los Banos’ Mike Greenwood and Pacheco assistant Daniel Maldonado.
Merced County All-Star Baseball Game this weekend
The Merced County All-Star Baseball game, which features the top players in the county, will be played on Saturday at Merced College at 7 p.m.
The South team is comprised of players from Merced, Golden Valley, El Capitan, Le Grand, Dos Palos, Mariposa and Sonora. It will feature the El Capitan duo of Braiden Ward, who is headed to the University of Washington, and Dartmouth-bound pitcher Sai Davuluri.
The North team is made up of players from Atwater, Buhach Colony, Livingston, Los Banos, Pacheco, Delhi, Gustine and Hilmar.
Comments