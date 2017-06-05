Merced Speedway provides fair entertainment

(050617) Merced Speedway - Tim Elias of Merced (44) races the outside groove as Merced's Cody Parker (28) and Mark Odgers of Mariposa hug the inside of turns three and four during IMCA Sportmod at Merced Speedway. IMCA SportMods will headline the Merced County Fair races on Wednesday night. Photo by Mike Adaskaveg (Merced, CA) Mike Adaskaveg