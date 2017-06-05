Sports

June 05, 2017 7:35 PM

Titans sign 3rd-round draft pick, receiver Taywan Taylor

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Taywan Taylor, leaving only receiver Corey Davis as the last draft pick to reach a contract.

The Titans announced the deal Monday.

Taylor was the 72nd selection overall out of Western Kentucky and a two-time All-Conference USA player. He caught 253 passes for 4,234 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career, which he capped with 98 receptions for 1,730 yards and 17 TDs as a senior.

He's the eighth draft pick under contract for Tennessee. Davis, the fifth pick overall out of Western Michigan, is the last draft pick still needing a deal.

