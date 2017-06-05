Missouri State pitcher Doug Still throws a pitch in the second inning against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Missouri State pitcher Doug Still throws a pitch in the second inning against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods AP Photo
Missouri State pitcher Doug Still throws a pitch in the second inning against Arkansas during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods AP Photo

Sports

June 05, 2017 7:39 PM

Eierman's blast lifts Missouri State into super regionals

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Jeremy Eierman's two-run home run in the sixth inning lifted Missouri State to a 3-2 win over Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament on Monday night, earning the Bears their third super regional appearance in school history.

Missouri State (43-18), the second seed, last reached a super regional in 2015 — losing in three games to the Razorbacks. The school also advanced in 2003, when it made its only appearance in the College World Series.

Doug Still (8-2) started and allowed one run in five innings to earn the win for the Bears, pitching just three days after Missouri State's opening win over Oklahoma State.

Jared Gates homered and went 2 for 4 for top-seeded Arkansas (45-19), while Eric Cole had three hits in the loss.

Kacey Murphy (5-1) took the loss while pitching for the second straight day, allowing two runs and striking out eight in five innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

View More Video

Sports Videos