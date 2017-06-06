Turlock's Sophie Mayol (7) turns a double play as she throws to first base after touching second base for a force out during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
El Capitan's Cassie Gasper (12) pitches during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Patterson's Alexis Zavala (8) catches a fly ball in right field during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Atwater's Katie Bettis (3) steps up the to plate during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Merced's Abby Flores (32) delivers a pitch during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Atwater coach Robert Santistevan speaks to the CCC team prior to the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Patterson's Liliana Espinoza (11) catches a fly ball at second base during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Ceres' Caralin Nunes (3) pitches during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Atwater’s Eileen Martinez (5) takes a lead from third base during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Pitman's Morgan Aguiniga (3) steps up to bat during the annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
