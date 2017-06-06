Seattle Storm forward Crystal Langhorne
June 06, 2017 7:25 PM

Storm win 1st road game of year to keep Stars winless 85-76

SAN ANTONIO

Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Alysha Clark added 17 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the winless San Antonio Stars 85-76 on Tuesday night.

Seattle had a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter but San Antonio pulled to 75-69 with 2:49 left after Moriah Jefferson's back-to-back jumpers. Seattle responded with six straight points — four by Crystal Langhorne — for an 81-69 lead.

Langhorne scored 14 points, and Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd each added 10 for Seattle (5-2), which won its first road game this season.

Seattle had 12 assists on 15 field goals in the first half and shot 53.6 percent to build a 43-33 lead. Loyd went coast-to-coast to end the third for a 66-49 lead as the Storm outscored San Antonio 23-16 in the quarter.

Kayla McBride led San Antonio (0-8) with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Jefferson and Isabelle Harrison had 10 apiece, and former Washington Husky Kelsey Plum was held to six points.

