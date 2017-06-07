Sports

June 07, 2017 1:42 AM

Longtime Caribbean soccer official Horace Burrell dies at 67

The Associated Press

Horace Burrell, a longtime Caribbean soccer official and former ally of several controversial FIFA vice presidents, has died. He was 67.

The governing body of soccer in North America said the Jamaican, a senior vice president, died Tuesday. Media in Jamaica reported that Burrell was a patient at Johns Hopkins Cancer Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Burrell oversaw Jamaica's qualification for the 1998 World Cup during two stints as president of the soccer federation from 1994-2003 and since 2007.

He was a FIFA disciplinary committee member, but lost that duty when he was banned for three months in a Caribbean bribery case during the 2011 FIFA presidential election.

Burrell was not implicated in taking money in a scandal which removed CONCACAF president Jack Warner from soccer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

View More Video

Sports Videos