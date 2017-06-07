SS Jean Segura gets $70M deal from Mariners covering 2018-22

FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game, in Seattle. The Mariners have agreed with shortstop Jean Segura on a new five-year contract that brings stability to what has been a position of flux for more than a decade. Terms of the contract were not released Wednesday, June 7, 2017, but reports have the deal being worth $70 million. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo