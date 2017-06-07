Three on a team 500 club tournament this weekend

Get your team ready, as your Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club is hosting their annual Three on a Team Tournament this Sunday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m at Bellevue Bowl.
Entry forms are out and now available at the bowl. The tourney is open to all USBC members men and women. Your team can have all women, men, or mixed with a maximum team average of 540. You do not have to be a 500 club member.
You will roll three regular games on a pair of lanes. Entry fee is $24 per person on the team. Your entering average will be the 2015-16 composite average as found on bowl.com. Entries close this Friday, June 9. If you need to get hooked up on a team, LaDonna Stone, tournament director has a team for you. Give her a call at 209-968-3272.
Shooting stars
Keith Docherty 222...Christina Whitcomb 200...Bill King 194...Robert Chaney 196...Bob Simons 216...Kay Koehn 184.
Bellevue no-tap doubles results
The entries were down because of the Memorial weekend, but the scores were very close in the top three winners. Taking first place with a 1,647 was the team of Jeff Stout and Jesse Andrade for $200. Coming in a close second was the father and son duo of John and Alex Nunes with a 1,640 for $124, and in third place was another father and son team of Tom and Joe McBride with a 1,635 for $90.
There were several 300 games rolled during the evening with Jesse Andrade, Cam Clemens, and the pizza man from McHenry Bowl, Jim Bass. In the high game pot in the first game was Adam Andrino with a 296 ($22), second was Lance Ollenborger with a 288 ($13), the second game had Andrade with his 300 ($22), in second was Clemens with a 296 ($13), the final game had a tie between Clemens and Bass both rolling 300 games with a split of ($35). The women had only one winner in Kim Barcellos with a 219 ($9).
Summer kids league
Bellevue Bowl is hosting a summer kids league for beginner bowlers from ages 5-7 and 8 and up on Wednesdays or Thursdays. The summer league runs from June 7 to August 3 at 11 a.m. with a weekly cost of $5. You roll two games per week and this is an eight-week league. Contact Bellevue Bowl at 209-358-6466 to sign your child up for this fun league.
Black Oak Seniors last Friday
A total of 10 association members were rolling in the monthly senior 9-pin no-tap last Friday with a total of 77 bowlers competing. A few of our Bellevue bowlers made a few bucks during the afternoon.
Placing in the money in the second high game pot was T.J. Rowen with a 289, Ed Huddleston a 304, and Monty Stone with a 308. In the overall women’s standing in series was LaDonna Stone with a 785 for eighth place. In the men’s high series had Monty Stone a fourth place finish with a 853. Winner in the men’s was Bob Wright with a 868, women’s had Kay Hunter with 833.
Black Oak will have their next senior no-tap on the first Friday of each month and it will be on July 7 with squads at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The tournament is prepaid only. If you want to get a spot on one of the squads, I recommend that you contact Jeff Hurley, director of bowling at 209-928-9437 for a spot.
Doubles at McHenry Bowl Friday
McHenry Bowl will be holding their no-tap doubles this Friday at 1 p.m. that is open to all USBC members. Any combination of two men, women, or mixed can roll together. Entry is only $15 which includes your high game pot for both men & women. There is a pot-lunch at noon, with sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. There is a overall payout for men and women for their three game division series. See ya there.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
