Former UCLA coach Jim Harrick hosts Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School

Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick runs drills during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Andrew Kuhn
Kasandra Acosta, 11, of Merced, attempts a jump shot while warming up before the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick coached children ages 7 through 17 on the fundamentals of basketball. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick works with children during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Merced resident Halle Skinner, 8, right, guards her sister Molly Skinner, 9, left, while running drills during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick, right, works with children on the proper shooting technique during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick, left, speaks with Jelani Carter, 13, of Merced, right, after Carter performed ball handling techniques during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Kylie Ray, 11, of La Crescenta, performs dribbling techniques during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick, speaks to children during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Children look on as Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick speaks during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
Tate Morris, 10, of Huntington Beach, attempts a layup while scrimmaging during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Richardo Perez, 10, of Merced, right, protects the ball while scrimmaging during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Former UCLA men's basketball coach Jim Harrick, speaks to children during the Merced Basketball Camp at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995.
