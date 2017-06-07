Harrick, local coaches deem first-year hoops camp a success

Jim Harrick was already thinking of ways to improve the camp for next year.
“We have to re-evaluate as coaches,” said the former UCLA men’s basketball as he watched 90 kids spread out across Cougar Arena during the morning session. “There’s not enough room. I think we need to get eight-foot baskets for these little ones.”
The Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Harrick wrapped up its third and final day on Wednesday at Golden Valley High. The camp organizers were expecting to host about 100 to 120 campers. However, a late surge in registration saw the number balloon to 165 kids.
It was a joint effort by the Merced High and Golden Valley coaching staffs to put on the camp with a big help from Chad Rowan, who helped organize the event.
It was easy to see the kids enjoyed it.
“I thought it was outstanding overall,” said Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter. “Meeting Jim Harrick, what a wonderful guy. It’s easy to see why he had the success that he’s had being around him for three days. We created a high-energy, fast-paced, enthusiastic atmosphere. Coach Harrick set the tone from the beginning and our ultimate goal was we want the kids to keep coming back and playing more basketball.”
The camp focused on the fundamentals of the game: ball-handling, passing, dribbling, shooting and footwork. To accommodate all of the kids, some of the drills were done in the cafeteria.
Harrick taught the players drills they can do by themselves at home to help improve their game.
“The kids had fun, there was a lot of energy and as coaches that’s very exciting,” said Merced coach Hector Nava. “When you have parents coming up to us saying, ‘My kid has picked up so many things he can do at home. Thank you.’ Coach Harrick did a great job with his demeanor, making sure the kids had eye contact with him when he talked.”
There were 90 kids attending the morning sessions which were for boys and girls 7-11 years old. There were 65 players between the ages of 12 and 17 that attended the afternoon session.
“I love basketball,” said Kylie Ray, 11, who was named the Most Improved player in the morning session. “My favorite part was learning how to be a better dribbler.”
Harrick also spent time on Wednesday afternoon while addressing the older group to talking about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and the importance of getting a college degree.
“One of the greatest things I ever did outside of getting married and having kids was graduating from college and getting my college degree,” Harrick said. “I coached for 42 years but I couldn’t have done it without my college degree. It’s a goal everyone should work for, no excuses. Just do it.”
Harrick even ordered a new basketball to give each kid who attended the camp.
“This was good for the city,” Harrick said. “I can’t say enough about coach Hunter and coach Nava. They were organized and ran a good camp. The kids had a lot of fun. There’s some really good players in this city. I noticed how much better they got in the three days.”
