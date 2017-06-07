Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
Sports

June 07, 2017 8:55 PM

Vargas pitches Royals past Astros 7-5

By ALAN ESKEW Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night.

The anticipated pitching duel between Vargas (8-3) and Dallas Keuchel, who have the two best ERAs in the majors, never materialized. Keuchel was a late scratch with an illness after going out to warm up.

Instead, the Astros started right-hander Dayan Diaz, who was just called up from Triple-A Fresno. Diaz (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits, including Lorenzo Cain's solo homer, in 2 2/3 innings.

Vargas (8-3), who pitched a shutout against Cleveland in his previous start, allowed two runs on Brian McCann's home run and RBI single. He gave up six hits, a walk and hit a batter. Vargas' ERA inched up from 2.08 to 2.18 in the win, the Royals' second straight over the Astros.

