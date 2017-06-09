Sports

Moyes fined for 'slap' comment at female reporter

The Associated Press
LONDON

David Moyes was fined 30,000 pounds ($38,000) by the English Football Association on Friday for his comments to a female reporter during his time as Sunderland manager.

Moyes, a former Manchester United manager, told BBC reporter Vicki Sparks after a Premier League match in March: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you're a woman."

The FA charged Moyes, saying his comments were "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute."

Moyes denied the charge but the FA said he was found guilty following a disciplinary hearing.

Although Moyes' interview with Sparks had finished when he made the remarks, the camera was still running and footage of the incident was later published by a newspaper.

Moyes was fired by Sunderland last month following the team's relegation from the Premier League.

