'Gladbach signs Denis Zakaria from Young Boys Bern

Borussia Moenchengladbach signed Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Young Boys Bern on Friday in a deal reportedly worth about 10 million euros ($11.2 million).
The 20-year-old Zakaria signed a contract to 2022, the club said.
'Gladbach hopes Zakaria will fill the position left by Mahmoud Dahoud, who joined league rival Borussia Dortmund.
Zakaria, who rose though the youth ranks at Servette FC in Geneva, started as a striker and was brought back to defense before finding his current position in central midfield. He made six appearances for Servette's senior team before joining Young Boys in 2015.
He has made three appearances for Switzerland.
Also Friday, Cologne signed defender Jannes Horn for a reported 7 million euros ($7.8 million) from Wolfsburg for its first signing of the offseason.
Stuttgart made Belgium under-19 midfielder Orel Mangala its first signing. He had been on loan from Anderlecht at Borussia Dortmund for the past season but the club decided not to exercise its option to make his move permanent for a reported 2 million euros ($2.2 million).
Mangala instead signed a contract to 2021 with Stuttgart.
