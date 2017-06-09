Retired motorcycle racer Max Biaggi seriously injured

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2012 file photo Italy's Max Biaggi, of Aprilia Racing Team, rides his bike to take third place during the first race of the FIM Superbike World championship at the Moscow Raceway circuit, outside the town of Volokolamsk, some 100 km

62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. On Friday, June 9, 2017 Italian media reported that Biaggi was being treated at a Rome hospital for multiple injuries, including a broken shoulder, after being transported by helicopter from a track in Sagittario, near Rome after crashing while training.