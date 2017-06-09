File- This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez of the US, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. USA Today reported Friday, June 9, 2017, that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.
Sports

June 09, 2017 9:07 AM

Report: Olympic taekwondo brothers accused of sexual abuse

The Associated Press

A newspaper is reporting that two brothers under investigation for sexual misconduct were allowed to take part in the Rio Olympics last summer.

USA Today reports that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

The newspaper said the organizing body consulted with the U.S. Olympic Committee and agreed to halt the probe before the Olympics. That meant Olympic medalist Steven Lopez and veteran coach Jean Lopez could participate.

Both brothers denied the allegations made by four women to the newspaper and to investigators.

