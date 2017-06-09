Sports

June 09, 2017 8:43 PM

Jets sign former Giants, Dolphins LB Spencer Paysinger

The Associated Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

The New York Jets have signed former Giants and Dolphins linebacker Spencer Paysinger.

The move Friday fills the roster spot that was vacated when the Jets cut linebacker David Harris on Tuesday after 10 seasons with the team.

The Jets also announced that they have waived linebacker Randell Johnson, who played in one game for New York last season after being claimed off waivers from the Rams.

Paysinger spent the last two seasons in Miami, where he had 83 tackles in 29 games, including three starts.

The 28-year-old linebacker was signed by the Giants in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon. Paysinger has 227 career tackles, including 70 on special teams, in 91 games over six seasons.

