WNBA Capsules

Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Lindsay Whalen became the winningest player in WNBA history, and the Minnesota Lynx eased by the short-handed Washington Mystics 98-73 on Friday night.
Whalen moved past Swin Cash with her 295th win in 13 seasons.
Minnesota scored 33 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 58-39 halftime lead behind Fowles' 17 points. She had her sixth 20-plus-point game and fifth double-double.
Rebekkah Brunson and Maya Moore each added 17 points for Minnesota (8-0). Seimone Augustus scored 14, Renee Montgomery 13 and Whalen had six assists. The Lynx finished with 30 assists on 40 field goals and shot 52.6 percent overall.
Elena Delle Donne (left groin) and Emma Meesseman did not play for Washington (6-3). Tayler Hill scored 20 points and Ivory Latta added 15 for the Mystics, who turned it over 15 times.
FEVER 83, STORM 80
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 19 points and Candice Dupree added her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Fever rally to beat the Storm.
Natalie Achonwa scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana (4-5). Shenise Johnson added 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell scored 11.
Dupree's putback of a missed jumper by Mitchell capped a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and gave the Fever a 73-68 lead with 6:13 to play. Seattle's Sue Bird tied it at 73-all with a 3-pointer a minute later, but Indiana answered with five straight points and led the rest of the way.
Jewell Loyd banked in a jumper to get the Storm within three with 1:02 left, but after Breanna Stewart was called for a foul on the other end and Seattle coach Jenny Boucek drew a technical foul, Mitchell hit 2 of 4 free throws to give Indiana an 83-78 lead 41.6 seconds to go.
Loyd finished with 25 points and Stewart scored 23 with nine rebounds for the Storm (5-3).
WINGS 96, SPARKS 90
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Glory Johnson had a season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Wings beat the Sparks.
Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Wings (4-5), who had their highest scoring output of the season and snapped a three-game skid.
Kayla Thornton also scored 13 points, Theresa Plaisance added 11 and Kaela Davis had 10 for Dallas.
Los Angeles (4-3) opened the game with a 17-4 run and didn't trail until midway through the fourth quarter. Thornton's steal and layup —that made it 83-81 with 5:26 to go — came amid a 19-5 run that was capped by a shot-clock violation and then two free throws by Thornton that pushed the Dallas lead to 86-81 with 3:47 left. Odyssey Sims hit a short floater to pull the Sparks within three about a minute later, but Johnson made a putback and assisted on a Diggins-Smith basket to make it 90-83 with 1:22 remaining and Dallas hung on from there.
Nneka Ogwumike had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Sparks. Candace Parker added 25 points.
Los Angeles, the 2016 WNBA champions, didn't lose its third game last season until July 19.
