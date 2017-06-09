San Diego Padres' Matt Szczur, right, is greeted by Yangervis Solarte after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, June 9, 2017, in San Diego.
Sports

June 09, 2017 10:08 PM

Szczur's pinch homer helps Padres to 6-3 win over Royals

By BERINE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Szczur was pinch-hitting for starter Jhoulys Chacin (5-5), who had given up a tying two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the fifth.

Szczur's second homer came off rookie lefty Matt Strahm (1-3) and gave San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Rookie Franchy Cordero hit a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Chris Young, a former Padres starter, and Yangervis Solarte followed with an RBI single.

