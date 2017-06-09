Brewers end D-backs' 9-game home win streak with 8-6 victory

Manny Pina had three hits — two doubles — and two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers ended Arizona's nine-game home win streak with an 8-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer for the Diamondbacks, losers at home for only the ninth time in 33 games this season. David Peralta added three hits and an RBI.
Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar was taken off the field on a cart with an injury after making a diving stop in short right field to rob Chris Herrmann in the eighth inning and then fell down in obvious pain.
Hernan Perez homered for the Brewers and Orlando Arcia had three singles and a sacrifice fly.
With the game tied 4-4, Brett Phillips led off the Milwaukee sixth with a single and Arcia reached on a bunt. Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar followed with a sharp double into the left field corner off reliever T.J. McFarland (3-1) to bring home Phillips. Arcia scored on left fielder Daniel Descalso's error, putting the Brewers up 6-4.
