Romania's Simona Halep, left, poses with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko before their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Paris. David Vincent AP Photo

June 10, 2017 6:16 AM

The Latest: Halep playing Ostapenko in French Open final

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

3:10 p.m.

The women's final at the French Open is underway.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania is facing unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

___

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.

The winner Saturday will be a first-time Grand Slam champion.

If Halep wins, she also will move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time. She was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament until this one. This is only the eighth major of her career.

The men's doubles final is also Saturday, with two Americans on opposite sides: Ryan Harrison of the U.S. and Michael Venus of New Zealand go up against Donald Young of the U.S. and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico.

