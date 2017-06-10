Sports

June 10, 2017 1:24 PM

Bucks returning to former arena for game to mark 50th season

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the place they called home for 20 years to help mark their 50th anniversary season.

The Bucks are planning to play a regular season game at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena, which was known as the Mecca when the NBA team played there from 1968 to 1988.

The date and opponent have not been announced.

The Bucks compiled a 582-209 record in their 20 seasons at the 11,000-seat Mecca. In their third season in the building, the Bucks went 34-2 at home and went on to win the 1971 NBA championship.

Bucks president Peter Feigin says it will be a "unique and special occasion" for the players and fans.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Sports Videos