Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 9, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 9, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Sports

June 10, 2017 2:47 PM

Marlins star Stanton leaves with bruised wrist, hit by pitch

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has left the game in Pittsburgh with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch.

Stanton was struck in the first inning by a pitch from Trevor Williams. Stanton made his way to first base, but after consultation with the team trainer, he was replaced by Ichiro Suzuki. Stanton was the second batter of the game.

X-rays were negative and Stanton was listed as day to day.

The star outfielder hit a 449-foot home run on Friday night against the Pirates. He has 16 homers this season.

Stanton missed the last month and half of 2016 with a groin strain. He missed all but 74 games of the 2015 season with an injury in his left hand.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Sports Videos