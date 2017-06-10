Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit

FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Maria Sharapova hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain. Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh. Sharapova said Saturday, June 10, that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month will not allow her to compete at grass-court tournaments she was scheduled to play. Francisco Seco, File AP Photo