Cain hits 2 HRs, slam in 9-run 8th leads KC over Padres 12-6

Lorenzo Cain hit two homers, including a grand slam that capped a nine-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Kansas City Royals over the San Diego Padres 12-6 Saturday.
The Royals trailed 5-3 when Cain led off the eighth with an infield single. Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez followed with home runs off Brad Hand (1-4) to put Kansas City ahead.
Cain's second career slam came off Jose Valdez. Padres pitchers got only one out in the inning before the Royals scored nine times.
Cain also hit a solo shot in the sixth, and has six home runs this season. Perez hit his 100th career homer — he has homered in three straight games at Petco Park, one of them in the All-Star Game last July.
Reliever Travis Wood (1-2) won in relief.
