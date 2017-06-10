Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain hits a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in San Diego.
Sports

June 10, 2017 5:12 PM

Cain hits 2 HRs, slam in 9-run 8th leads KC over Padres 12-6

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Lorenzo Cain hit two homers, including a grand slam that capped a nine-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Kansas City Royals over the San Diego Padres 12-6 Saturday.

The Royals trailed 5-3 when Cain led off the eighth with an infield single. Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez followed with home runs off Brad Hand (1-4) to put Kansas City ahead.

Cain's second career slam came off Jose Valdez. Padres pitchers got only one out in the inning before the Royals scored nine times.

Cain also hit a solo shot in the sixth, and has six home runs this season. Perez hit his 100th career homer — he has homered in three straight games at Petco Park, one of them in the All-Star Game last July.

Reliever Travis Wood (1-2) won in relief.

