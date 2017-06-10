Oregon's Raevyn Rogers celebrates as she crosses the finish line ahead of Southern California's Kendall Ellis to win the women's 4x400 meters relay on the final day of the NCAA outdoor college track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Oregon's Raevyn Rogers celebrates as she crosses the finish line ahead of Southern California's Kendall Ellis to win the women's 4x400 meters relay on the final day of the NCAA outdoor college track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, June 10, 2017. Timothy J. Gonzalez AP Photo
Oregon's Raevyn Rogers celebrates as she crosses the finish line ahead of Southern California's Kendall Ellis to win the women's 4x400 meters relay on the final day of the NCAA outdoor college track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, June 10, 2017. Timothy J. Gonzalez AP Photo

Sports

June 10, 2017 7:45 PM

Oregon women win NCAA championship, complete triple crown

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

Raevyn Rogers held off USC's Kendall Ellis down the stretch of the 4x400-meter relay Saturday at Hayward Field, helping Oregon become the first-ever NCAA women's program to win cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field titles in the same school year.

Rogers' efforts in the final event of the meet gave the Ducks a 1.8-point win against Georgia. Oregon needed to win the 4x400 to claim the triple crown.

Rogers, the 800 winner a little more than an hour earlier, had a lead of just a few steps when she took the baton for the final relay leg. Ellis got even with her on the backstretch before Rogers found another gear.

"I was hoping they didn't catch me because my legs were going all over the place," Rogers said. "I was just trying to get to the finish line."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Sports Videos