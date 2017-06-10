Florida pitcher Brady Singer pumps his fist after an inning-ending strikeout during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Florida pitcher Brady Singer pumps his fist after an inning-ending strikeout during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Gainesville Sun via AP Brad McClenny
Sports

June 10, 2017 8:17 PM

Larson's RBI single in 11th gives Florida 2-1 win

The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Ryan Larson's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th gave Florida a 2-1 win over Wake Forest for the Gators' first walk-off victory of the year and a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three super regional Saturday night.

The game spanned roughly 7½ hours after being delayed for nearly four hours heading into the bottom of the fourth inning because of rain and lightning.

Three Florida pitchers combined to strike out 23 Demon Deacons (42-19), including six over three innings by closer Michael Byrne (4-4), who gave up a game-tying homer to Ben Breazeale with none out in the ninth. Starter Alex Faedo fanned nine over four innings and Brady Singer, making his first relief appearance this season, struck out eight.

The Gators (46-17) loaded the bases against Griffin Roberts (2-5) on a walk and two hit batters. Colin Peluse came in and got the second out before Larson's single up the middle.

Larson was playing in his first game since being hit in the head during the SEC Tournament.

