Gustine's Trevor Flores (12) attempts to tag out Merced's Grant Deal (11) who safely steals second base during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Dos Palos' Gabriel Galindo (3) takes the field during player introductions prior to the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced County All-Star South team players huddle up prior to the start of the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Kody Cardoza (10) pitches during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Christian Witt (4) swings and misses during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Sai Davuluri (12) pitches during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston's Cesar Avila (23) fields a ground ball at shortstop before flipping the ball to second for a force out during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Braiden Ward (7) throws to first base for an out during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Hilmar's Austin Sutton (35) takes off down the first base line during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater's Jakob Faulk (34) fails to catch the throw to first base during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos' Trent Mallonee (13) celebrates with teammate Kody Cardoza (10) after scoring a run during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mariposa's Leo Kari (17) catches a fly ball for an out in right field during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Hilmar's Treven Crowley (3) readies himself for the pitch at third base during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mariposa's Dillon Mah (1), left, celebrates with teammates after picking off a runner at first base during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Gustine's Oliver Perez (32) throws to first base during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Sai Davuluri (12) smiles after beating a throw to first base for a single during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Grant Deal (11) catches a throw to second base for a force out during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley's Brady Mello (5) hits a pitch to right field during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Christian Witt (4) calls off teammate Los Banos' Trent Mallonee (13) to catch a fly ball for an out during the Merced County All-Star Game at Blue Devil Field in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com