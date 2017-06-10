Sports

June 10, 2017 9:20 PM

Oregon St beats Vandy 9-2 for College World Series berth

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

KJ Harrison hit his second three-run homer in two games and Oregon State advanced to the College World Series with a 9-2 super regional victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Beavers won the opener of the best-of-three series 8-4 on Friday, a day after reports surfaced that the Beavers' top pitcher pleaded guilty to a molestation charge as a teenager.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2s0uFD8) detailed the molestation case against left-hander Luke Heimlich when he was 15. Shortly before Friday's game, Heimlich's attorney said the junior had asked to be excused from playing.

Bryce Fehmel (5-2) started Saturday's game for the Beavers (54-4), who won back-to-back World Series titles in 2006 and 2007.

Vanderbilt (36-24-1) started 6-foot-4 right-hander Kyle Wright (5-6), who could be the first-overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Sports Videos