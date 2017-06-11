Washington Nationals relief pitcher Koda Glover, right, is pulled from a baseball game by Dusty Baker, left, during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Washington.
June 11, 2017 10:37 AM

Nats put closer Koda Glover on 10-day DL with back stiffness

WASHINGTON

The Washington Nationals have placed closer Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with lower back stiffness before Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Glover blew his second save in Saturday's 6-3, 11-inning loss and afterward told manager Dusty Baker he had been dealing with "nagging" back pain all day.

The 24-year-old right-hander had converted eight of nine previous save opportunities, but is 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA in his second year in the majors. Earlier this season, he missed 14 games with a left hip impingement.

Washington also activated reliever Joe Blanton from the DL. Blanton went on the DL on May 17 with shoulder inflammation. He's 0-2 with a 9.49 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

