Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

Sports

June 11, 2017 1:41 PM

Carrasco, bullpen lead Indians past White Sox 4-2

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.

Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier's two-run double cut Cleveland's lead to one. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrew Miller retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen finished for his 15th save, working around a one-out single.

Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Erik Gonzalez each drove in a run for Cleveland.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick 2:11

Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Sports Videos