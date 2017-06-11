New York Mets' Seth Lugo pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Atlanta.
New York Mets' Seth Lugo pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Atlanta. John Amis AP Photo
June 11, 2017 1:48 PM

Lugo shines in season debut, Mets beat Braves 2-1

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press
ATLANTA

Seth Lugo became the latest member of the Mets to make a successful return, pitching seven impressive innings in his season debut to lead New York over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Sunday.

Lugo (1-0) came back from right elbow inflammation that sidelined him all season, helping Mets starters post a 0.83 ERA over the last five games. He gave up one run and six hits, striking out seven and walking two. Lugo also doubled off Jaime Garcia (2-5) and scored in the third for a 2-1 lead.

On Saturday, the Mets swept a doubleheader from the Braves. Yoenis Cespedes was activated from the disabled list and hit a grand slam in the opener, then a healthy Steven Matz made his season debut and won the nightcap.

The Mets have won four of five heading into an 18-game stretch against four teams that made the postseason last year.

Closer Addison Reed got his 11th save in 13 chances.

