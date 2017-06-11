CORRECTS TO FOURTH INNING NOT THIRD Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws a strike for his 2000th career strike out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Washington.
June 11, 2017 4:48 PM

Scherzer gets to 2,000 Ks, but Rangers beat Nationals 5-1

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Scherzer (7-4) has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters seven times this season. He allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits in 7 1/3 innings.

By the end of the eighth, the Rangers had rallied on just one hit, aided by an error and a passed ball.

Bibens-Dirkx (2-0) allowed a run and three hits in seven innings in his second career start.

