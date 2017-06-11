Tebow Watch: Steady Tim Tebow has solid week with Fireflies

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow watches his home run against the Augusta GreenJackets during a minor league baseball game in Columbia, S.C. Tebow had perhaps his steadiest week in the minors, getting hits in four of his six games with the Columbia Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback also had four doubles during the week and helped the New York Mets’ Single A affiliate go 7-0. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo