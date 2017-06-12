Omaha bound: Florida beats Wake Forest, earns final CWS spot

With a one-run lead and a spot in the College World Series at stake, Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan put an inconsistent freshman on the mound.
Tyler Dyson responded with the performance of his life, helping the Gators (47-18) return to Omaha, Nebraska, for the third consecutive season and for the sixth time in the past eight years.
Dyson allowed two hits and struck out seven in five scoreless innings of relief, and Florida beat Wake Forest 3-0 Monday night to earn the final berth to college baseball's biggest stage.
JJ Schwarz provided Dyson (3-0) a little extra breathing room with a towering, two-run home run in the third inning, and right-handed ace Alex Faedo tossed the final two innings for his first career save about an hour after Detroit selected him with the 18th overall pick in the MLB draft.
But Dyson got all the postgame praise.
"He should grow from this day and be a totally different pitcher moving forward," O'Sullivan said.
Added Wake Forest coach Tom Walter: "Dyson was the difference today. He kept coming after us. He made pitch after pitch and pitch, and we just couldn't solve him."
Dyson turned in the longest outing of his career, and was downright nasty against the country's leading home-run-hitting team.
"I couldn't let the seniors and juniors that are going off to pro ball end their season here," Dyson said. "I just wanted to hand the ball to Alex and let him finish it."
Faedo had made 43 starts since his previous relief appearance in April 2015. But with four weather delays totaling nearly 10 hours during the best-of-three series, Faedo was in the bullpen for the decisive game and on the mount when it mattered.
He struck out Ben Breazeale to end the game and then got mobbed by teammates near the hill. After a traditional dogpile and some water splashing, the Gators donned "Omaha Bound" hats and returned to the dugout and celebrated Dyson.
"We wouldn't have won today without him, and I think that was huge," Schwarz said. "I thought today there was a whole new monster out there."
Wake Forest (43-20), which hit five home runs in a Game 2 victory, was held to four hits and shut out for the fourth time this season.
___
DRAFT PARTY
Faedo was the first player from the two teams selected in the draft Monday. Detroit, which drafted Faedo in the 40th round out of high school three years ago, chose him in the first round.
His family and friends watched the draft from a workroom near the field and cheered wildly when his name was called. Faedo, meanwhile, was in the bullpen and unaware he was even drafted until after the game.
"It hasn't even sunk in yet," he said.
Faedo (7-2, 2.60 ERA) was the fifth Florida pitcher to be selected in the draft's first round since 2012, joining A.J. Puk (2016, Oakland), Dane Dunning (2016, Washington), Jonathon Crawford (2013, Detroit) and Brian Johnson (2012, Boston).
BIG FLY
Wake Forest scored all nine of its runs of the super regional on long balls, no real surprise given the Demon Deacons led the nation in home runs this season. Breazeale had a third of them against Florida, including a walk-off, two-run shot in the 11th inning in Game 2 that started Sunday and finished Monday. Gavin Sheets had a three-run blast that put Wake Forest up early in that game, but he was mostly quiet the rest of the series.
The Demon Deacons finished the season with 107 homers, eight more than second-place Tennessee Tech.
RAIN, RAIN
The Gainesville super regional endured 9 hours, 55 minutes in weather delays. There were four delays total, including one for lightning and another that eventually resulted in the postponement of Game 2.
UP NEXT
The Gators will play TCU in Omaha on Saturday night, getting the latest game possible after securing the last spot in the eight-team tournament.
