Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez tosses his bat after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 12, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
June 12, 2017 8:42 PM

Pedroia's single wins it in 11th; Red Sox beat Phillies 6-5

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON

Dustin Pedroia singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Pablo Sandoval opened the inning with a single off Casey Fein (0-1). Deven Marrero pinch-ran and moved up on a sacrifice. After Mookie Betts was intentionally walked, Pedroia hit a ground single to right and Marrero beat the throw from Aaron Altherr with a headfirst slide on a close play.

Hanley Ramirez had tied the game 5-5 in the eighth with a homer. Betts had four hits with three doubles and a single, and Andrew Benintendi also hit a solo homer for Boston, which has won three of four.

Tommy Joseph had a two-run single and former Red Sox Daniel Nava three hits for the Phillies, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games in Fenway Park.

Matt Barnes (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts.

