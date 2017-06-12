Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, center right, confronts Golden State Warriors forward David West during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017.
June 12, 2017 8:59 PM

Heated exchange between NBA players gets awkward, and Twitter goes wild

By Thomas Oide

An in-game scuffle that results in three technical fouls doesn’t usually lead to laughs after the fact.

But that is exactly what happened during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

In the second quarter, Warriors forward David West shoved Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving, which led Cavs center Tristan Thompson to rush in and get in West’s face. While the referees reviewed who would be assessed technical fouls, the broadcasting team played the altercation in slow motion.

Since West and Thompson got so close together, the slow motion effect made it look like the two players kissed.

Needless to say, Twitter went wild:

