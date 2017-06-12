San Diego Padres' Allen Cordoba, right, hits a two-run home run with Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart watching during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, June 12, 2017.
San Diego Padres' Allen Cordoba, right, hits a two-run home run with Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart watching during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Monday, June 12, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo

June 12, 2017 10:03 PM

Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barrage overwhelm Reds

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Franchy Cordero hit his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Monday night.

Cordero, who debuted in the majors May 27, hit an opposite-field shot during a six-run surge in the second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte's sixth home run.

Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo (3-5) had allowed a major league-high 20 home runs entering Monday and brought in a 6.25 ERA.

Arroyo lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed two homers and nine runs. His 13 hits given up tied a career high set Sept. 26, 2008, at St. Louis.

Luis Perdomo (1-3) worked 6 2/3 innings for San Diego.

