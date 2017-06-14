Turlock’s Ten Pin Fun Center is on its way

The Ten Pin Fun Center has been a long time coming, but it is here now, according to Rod Scott one of the 13 investors in the new entertainment center in Turlock that is in the process of being built. We stopped and had a good conversation with Scott at the location last week across from Lowe’s in Turlock's Monte Vista Crossings shopping center.
Scott told us that all the underground work for water, sewer, electrical has been completed. While we were talking with Scott, the curbs and gutters were being poured and the black top is coming soon. One of the bowling centers metal buildings has been shipped and should be there in a few weeks and will be the first to go up. There will be nothing in the Valley to compare with this complex. More details on this fun center in the coming weeks.
McHenry senior doubles
Our local gals were well represented at McHenry Bowl last Friday in the senior doubles event. Taking first in the women’s high game pot was Charli McMillian and taking a second was T.J. Rowen. In the second women’s high game was once again McMillan with a third place finish.
In the third women’s high game was Kim Heller with a second place finish. In the men’s we were almost shut out, Bob Heller came in third place in the men’s high game. Taking a second place in the overall standing of the doubles were two new comers to the senior no-tap tournaments. Frank Gasper, the honorary Mayor of Snelling who just started back to bowling after a five year layoff and first time senior no-tapper bowling at McHenry Bowl was Kay Koehn. They had a total of 1,665.
26th Annual Gold Country Invitational
The Gold Country Women’s 500 Club is hosting their 26th Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $30, which includes lunch to be served at 11:30 a.m. All bowlers will receive a free lunch, guess will be $6.50. There will be two divisions according to your average. a divisions is 151 and above, B division is 150 and below.
The $1 Million Peach is rolling now
The 68th Annual Peach Classic Handicap Singles handicap tournament is going strong every weekend until July 30. You can bowl any weekend at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. You roll five games across six lanes (2-1-2). The lanes are cleaned and oiled before every squad. Your entry fee is $60, which includes are the special prize categories for men and women. The Peach is certified by USBC.
The Peach has guaranteed first place money of $2,500, second place $1,500, third place $1,000, and 100th place $100. Check over the Peach entry form for the special Bonus Days during the tourney. You can call the desk at McHenry Bowl to reserve your time and spot at (209) 571-2695. Dallas Marsh, owner of McHenry Bowl said that In over 67 years the Peach Classic has been running, it has given out over $1.3 million in prize money to bowlers.
Remember when
n 1974-75, the Merced/Atwater Women’s Association held their annual City Association Championships. The team event was won by Open Frames (2,937), doubles by Alice Preston and Sharyn Ueckert (1,286), singles won by Jacqueline Armstrong (696), all-events scratch was Alice Koehn (1,679), all-events handicap was Paula Wayman (1,894). The season high series was rolled Judith A. King a 683, season high game rolled by Elaine Thomas with a 277.
